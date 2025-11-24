DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equifax by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 63.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after buying an additional 1,087,446 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Equifax by 27.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 790,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,318,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,235,000 after acquiring an additional 472,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,032,047.40. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE EFX opened at $213.74 on Monday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.82 and its 200 day moving average is $247.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

