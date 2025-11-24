DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.36 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 197.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $581.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $778.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.