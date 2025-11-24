DNB Asset Management AS Buys 996 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 45,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,849,533.50. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,501. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $250.67 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average of $263.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

