DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,724 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6%

Dollar General stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

