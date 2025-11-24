DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,596 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:AVB opened at $180.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

