DNB Asset Management AS Buys 225 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,057.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price target on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total value of $3,128,935.00. Following the sale, the director owned 504,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,883,034.26. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6%

HubSpot stock opened at $355.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.23. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.41 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,438.63, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

