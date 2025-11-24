DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after buying an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $74,789,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $53,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $252.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $287.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

