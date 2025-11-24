DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 801 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1,005.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV opened at $183.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

