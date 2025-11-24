DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,313 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

