Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT is Vawter Financial Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,090 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,605,000 after buying an additional 150,227 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,598,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after acquiring an additional 476,529 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,601,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,305,000 after acquiring an additional 331,821 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

