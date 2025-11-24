Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Position Lowered by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,350,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.96 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

