Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $677,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after acquiring an additional 253,164 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 654,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

