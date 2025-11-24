Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE DSX opened at $1.69 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $51.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 417,275 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 213.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 459,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 312,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

