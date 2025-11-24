DCF Advisers LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785,494 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $15,318,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $153.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

