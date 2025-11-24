DCF Advisers LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 9.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.45 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

