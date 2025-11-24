Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Stock Position Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,785 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Datadog worth $163,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 679.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $157.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 508.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,625.12. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $6,366,453.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,072,261 shares of company stock worth $325,443,599. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.