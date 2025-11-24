Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by PFC Capital Group Inc.

PFC Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $7,175,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 22,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Danaher by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $227.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.58 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

