Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 23.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,002,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $3,366,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 29.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Camtek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $129.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.04 million. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Camtek’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Camtek has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

