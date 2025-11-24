Cynosure Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $391.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.