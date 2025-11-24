Cynosure Group LLC Raises Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Albemarle by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $116.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $127.07.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -101.89%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

