Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,084,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,507 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 23.1% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 353,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $152.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.85. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

