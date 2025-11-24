Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 813 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,220,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,130,000 after buying an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,169,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,977,000 after acquiring an additional 470,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $78.45 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

