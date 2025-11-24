Cynosure Group LLC Increases Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $88,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.22.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $204.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $233.71.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,294.62. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.