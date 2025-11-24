Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Cynosure Group LLC cut its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.61. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $138.90.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $899.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

