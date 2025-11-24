Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Stake in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Cynosure Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, insider Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $53,867.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,849.28. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,230.58. This represents a 42.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Agilysys stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $145.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 143.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

