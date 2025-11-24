Cynosure Group LLC Cuts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,242.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,734.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $1,893,451.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,788 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,798.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. This represents a 58.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,430 shares of company stock valued at $40,444,041. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $69.90 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

