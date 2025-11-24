Cynosure Group LLC Buys 787 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $173.46 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average of $149.94.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

