Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,139.21.

Booking Trading Up 4.0%

BKNG stock opened at $4,768.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5,401.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

