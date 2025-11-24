Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Stake in Acushnet $GOLF

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.
Acushnet Stock Performance
NYSE:GOLF opened at $80.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Acushnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Acushnet
Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet
In related news, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,137,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,458.36. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
