Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Heico Corporation $HEI

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,949,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 17,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heico

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,752.39. The trade was a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol F. Fine purchased 672 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,920.96. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933 over the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HEI opened at $303.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $338.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.25 and a 200 day moving average of $311.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heico has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.62.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

