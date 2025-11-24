Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 41.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 660.0% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
RACE stock opened at $388.85 on Monday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $372.31 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.48 and its 200 day moving average is $462.30. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.00.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
