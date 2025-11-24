CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of CyberArk Software worth $23,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $440.07 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

