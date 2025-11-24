CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Zacks reports. CureVac had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 29.57%.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. CureVac has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CureVac by 44.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,712,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 530,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 364.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 347,854 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,145.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 991,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 947,529 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 183,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CureVac by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

