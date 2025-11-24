Critical Survey: Carnival (NYSE:CCL) vs. Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Carnival shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -202.03% -152.27% -32.49% Carnival 10.07% 27.86% 5.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Strength and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Interactive Strength and Carnival”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $5.38 million 1.00 -$34.93 million ($22.64) -0.10 Carnival $26.23 billion 1.18 $1.92 billion $1.92 13.83

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength. Interactive Strength is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Interactive Strength and Carnival, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00 Carnival 0 8 16 2 2.77

Interactive Strength currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Carnival has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Carnival.

Summary

Carnival beats Interactive Strength on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations segment consists of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.