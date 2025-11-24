Critical Review: SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) vs. Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT)

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) and Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Volatility & Risk

SoundThinking has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rectitude has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundThinking -9.74% -13.76% -7.36% Rectitude N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoundThinking and Rectitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SoundThinking and Rectitude”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundThinking $102.75 million 0.76 -$9.18 million ($0.84) -7.33 Rectitude $32.57 million 0.89 $1.66 million N/A N/A

Rectitude has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoundThinking.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SoundThinking and Rectitude, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundThinking 1 2 5 0 2.50 Rectitude 1 0 0 0 1.00

SoundThinking currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 186.80%. Given SoundThinking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Rectitude.

Summary

SoundThinking beats Rectitude on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Rectitude

(Get Free Report)

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.