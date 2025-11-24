Critical Review: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and AG Mortgage Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $72.30 million 7.63 $59.88 million $0.51 15.25 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $408.49 million 0.61 $55.74 million $0.93 8.46

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 3 0 0 1.75 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 13.77% 30.04% 2.91% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 11.03% 13.88% 0.59%

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

