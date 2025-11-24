Critical Contrast: Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) versus Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seneca Foods and Tingyi Cayman Islands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Seneca Foods has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods $1.61 billion 0.52 $41.22 million $8.62 14.23 Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.22 billion 0.65 $519.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Seneca Foods and Tingyi Cayman Islands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tingyi Cayman Islands has higher revenue and earnings than Seneca Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Seneca Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Seneca Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Foods and Tingyi Cayman Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods 2.76% 10.07% 4.96% Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Seneca Foods beats Tingyi Cayman Islands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ. In addition, it packs canned and frozen vegetables under contract packing agreements. Further, the company engages in the sale of cans, ends, and seeds, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. It provides its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; specialty retailers; and food service distributors, restaurant chains, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in approximately 55 countries, as well as federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

