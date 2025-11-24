Critical Comparison: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) versus Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 72.96% 15.01% 11.56% Nuwellis -202.83% -1,367.63% -202.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 1 10 14 3 2.68 Nuwellis 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $91.39, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Nuwellis.

79.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Nuwellis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.88 billion 8.39 $4.17 billion $2.32 36.65 Nuwellis $8.74 million 0.39 -$11.16 million ($107.91) -0.02

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Nuwellis on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names. The company also provides surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; INSPIRIS RESILLA aortic valve, which offers RESILIA tissue and VFit technology; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled tissue valves conduit for complex combined procedures; and MITRIS RESILIA valve. In addition, it offers critical care solutions, including hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings under the FloTrac, Acumen IQ sensors, ClearSight, Acumen IQ cuffs, and ForeSight names; HemoSphere, a monitoring platform that displays physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors in Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

