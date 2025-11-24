CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $JPME

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,560 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 2.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $106.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $111.55.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.