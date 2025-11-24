CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $51,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,574,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $118.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

