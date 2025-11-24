CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $232,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS FJAN opened at $50.10 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.