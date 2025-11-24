CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 6,179 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.39 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

