CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 52,184 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,184 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

