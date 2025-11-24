CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after buying an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,718,000 after acquiring an additional 703,799 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161,350 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,333,000 after purchasing an additional 452,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SMH stock opened at $326.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $372.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.62.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.