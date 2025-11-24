CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.64% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 11.8% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:FFEB opened at $54.88 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.