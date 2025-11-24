CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 107,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $2,645,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,935,000 after buying an additional 50,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $140.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

