CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

