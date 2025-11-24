CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $36.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,533 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $68.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

