CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,251 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $74.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

