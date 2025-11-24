CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 744 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $287.29 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.94.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

